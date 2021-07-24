No student goes hungry

OSWEGO - During the summer months, The Church of the Resurrection and Human Concerns, will work together to assist Blessings in a Backpack in the distribution of foods to area students. This has been an on-going mission of the church, and this summer are joining forces with Human Concerns to insure that no student goes hungry. Vouchers have been issued to each child in the program. Those vouchers will be redeemed by Human Concerns at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego. From left are: Beth Hallinan, of Oswego Blessings in a Backpack and Joann Locy, Executive Director of Human Concerns, are working together to oversee this project.
