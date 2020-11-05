Nominations accepted until Nov. 13 - Office for the Aging announces ‘Santa for Seniors’ program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has organized a “Santa for Seniors” program for older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season.
Older adults who have limited resources may be nominated by community members to participate in the program.
“With the holiday season fast approaching, many of us look forward to the time spent with family and friends. This year the circle will be smaller, especially for those elderly members of our community who will spend the holidays alone, with limited personal interaction,” said Sara Sunday, Aging Services Administrator. “The Office for the Aging would like to make the holiday season a little brighter for those older adults in our community who may lack the support of family or have limited financial resources.”
People who would like to nominate an older adult to receive gifts are asked to submit a nomination form to the Office for the Aging, and include information about the individual’s interests and hobbies, personality traits, clothing sizes, and suggested or needed gift items.
Nomination forms are posted on the Office for the Aging webpage at oswegocounty.com/ofa under “downloadable forms” and are also available by contacting the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484. Nomination forms should be returned to the Office for the Aging by Friday, Nov. 13.
Families and organizations who would like to “adopt” or provide gifts for a senior recipient may arrange to do so through the Office for the Aging. Gift items should be provided to the Office for the Aging by Friday, Dec. 4. Donors are asked not to donate gift cards, plants, or perishable items. For more information, email Elizabeth.Weimer@oswegocounty.com or Kim.Briest@oswegocounty.com, or call 315-349-3570 or 315-349-3485.
Sunday said the program is voluntary and there is no guarantee that each older adult who is nominated will receive a gift. “If you know of older adults who could benefit from the Santa for Seniors program, please contact our agency. We appreciate the support of our community in helping us reach those who may be feeling isolated during the holiday season and during the pandemic.”
