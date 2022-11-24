WATERTOWN — Happy Period North Country is accepting donations for the holidays for those who need period products.

The nonprofit organization seeks to provide items to all people who need period products but may not be able to always afford them. It packages donated period products and distributes them in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to food pantries, victim assistance centers, Credo Community Center and college health centers. The organization has partnered with churches that have blessing boxes and hold events like soup dinners.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.