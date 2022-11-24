WATERTOWN — Happy Period North Country is accepting donations for the holidays for those who need period products.
The nonprofit organization seeks to provide items to all people who need period products but may not be able to always afford them. It packages donated period products and distributes them in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to food pantries, victim assistance centers, Credo Community Center and college health centers. The organization has partnered with churches that have blessing boxes and hold events like soup dinners.
Tanya Roy, president of the board of Happy Period North Country, said the organization is celebrating its third year helping residents in the area obtain free period products. She said that period poverty exists for many people in the north country and the COVID-19 pandemic “compounded peoples’ ability to access period products on a regular basis.” Winter and the holidays also put stress on peoples’ ability to obtain the products they need because of difficulty traveling and the cost of goods.
The nonprofit is accepting monetary donations made out to Happy Period North Country at 137 Park Ave. in Watertown. It is also accepting physical donations of period products in St. Lawrence County at Renewal House in Canton, in Jefferson County at the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown and in Lewis County at Forest Finds at the Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls. People can also go to the organization’s Amazon wishlist and buy products at wdt.me/py6CgR.
“We try to redistribute any products we receive within the county it was donated to,” Ms. Roy said. Any unspecified donations made to the organization are distributed evenly between all three counties.
She said the organization prefers physical donations and usually receives tampons, pads, panty liners and hygiene wipes, but they would also like to begin receiving reusable period products soon.
Ms. Roy hopes that, by becoming a staple at public events, her organization can destigmatize the conversation around periods “among women and girls, but also among men and boys.”
She encouraged people to consider donating this holiday season just as much as they would another, more established organization.
“If you work in a school or office, remember we exist,” she said. “Everything that comes to us goes back out into the community where you work and live.”
