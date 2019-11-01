27 nonprofits join 2019 -giveNNY campaign

WATERTOWN— Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations have joined the 2019 -giveNNY campaign, a local effort that works to unite tri-county nonprofits in a day of giving on the international -GivingTuesday, Dec. 3.
All nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were invited to participate as partners. Nonprofits participating in this year’s campaign include the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, the JRC Foundation, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, and the Watertown Urban Mission, among others.
The campaign, now entering its third year, formally kicks off Monday, Nov. 4, and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on -GivingTuesday.
The Community Foundation, the campaign’s new partner, will match all gifts to the campaign up to $10,000. Participating nonprofit organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign distributed as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
An online giving portal is now open at nnycf.org/givenny. Gifts may also be mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.