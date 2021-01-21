OSWEGO — As hospitals and health systems have stepped up in heroic and unprecedented ways to meet the challenges of COVID-19, there continues to be financial pressure as the incredible demand and costs for medical equipment, supplies, PPE continues to rise.
Oswego Health as a not-for-profit is fortunate to have a philanthropic arm of the organization that continues to seek donations and support to relieve the unforeseen financial burden that this pandemic has brought.
Included in this support, the Oswego Health Foundation was recently presented with a donation from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters for $1,000 to cover the cost of PPE.
“Throughout this pandemic, Oswego Health has been fortunate to receive generous donations from community partners to assist with the overbearing costs of PPE,” stated Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation, Margaret Barclay. “This generous donation from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters will certainly assist in providing additional PPE to our frontline healthcare workers.”
“There is no question how great the need is to ensure the safety and protection of our healthcare workers as they care for COVID-19 patients,” shared Tom Iorizzo, Local 277 Council Representative, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “It is a privilege to give back to Oswego Health, an organization that has done so much for our community members since the pandemic started in March, and we are grateful to be able to support our healthcare workers so they can continue safely proving care to those who need it.”
The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) represents over 28,000 carpenters, pile drivers, shop and millmen, and floorcoverers working in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hamshire, Maine and Vermont.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.oswegohealth.org/foundation
