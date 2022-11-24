WATERTOWN — A North Country Festival of Trees is again lighting up for the holidays this year under the theme “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Viewing dates for the festival are today through the Sunday and Dec. 1 through 4.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 12:20 am
There are more than 80 trees in the former Bon-Ton space in the Salmon Run Mall this year, including 11 trees from local schools.
There will also be a number of school music, choral and dance groups performing during the live viewing. The Watertown YMCA has partnered with more than 80 local sponsors to hold the holiday event in person this year, including main sponsors FX Caprara Honda and Apogee Physicians.
April Young, director of resource development and marketing at the Watertown YMCA, said there have been some “incredible trees” decorated this year.
“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers that help at the Festival. There’s a lot of moving pieces that go into putting this on,” she said.
During the live viewing events at the mall, people can purchase raffle tickets to set in front of their favorite school-decorated trees. The tree with the most tickets will receive a prize. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event and cost $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. Admission to view the trees is free, but monetary and food donations are welcome.
“Make it a part of your holiday,” Ms. Young said of the viewing. “It’s an awesome time to come up, bring the kids and walk around.”
There will be a gala with a live auction of a number of trees at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. The gala will take place at the former Bon-Ton location and attendees will enjoy a “festive feast” with drinks and live music.
The proceeds from the festival and gala go to the YMCA to fund its programs. The funds also cover costs that its normal membership fees do not and provide scholarships for people who want to be part of the organization but may not be able to afford the full cost of membership.
“Anybody and everyone is welcome” at the viewings, Ms. Young said.
For more information on the event, visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NNYFOT. For more information on the viewing dates, who is performing during those days, to donate and to register to bid for trees, visit www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
