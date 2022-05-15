WATERTOWN — Walkers from across the north country gathered in person once again for the North Country Heart Challenge on April 30 to boost physical and mental health while supporting a lifesaving mission.
The Heart Challenge drew hundreds of walkers to Jefferson Community College. For the first time, participants could start their walk at any time throughout the morning. Additional activities included a healthy food drive, healthy demonstrations, children’s activities, celebrations of heart disease and stroke survivors and entertainment.
Participants have so far helped raise more than $135,000 through the North Country Heart Challenge. Efforts are not done. Walkers can turn in donations until June 30, at www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org. Teams are also still holding fundraising events. Team Dominic from the Copenhagen area is selling June fundraising prize calendars to benefit the 2022 North Country Heart Walk. The calendars will be sold through May 31 at a cost of $5. Purchases may be made via Venmo to team captain Erin Fazio @Erin-Fazio-2 or Wanda Minkler @Wanda-Minkler, or make inquiries about mailing a check by messaging the Facebook event page, www.facebook.com/events/685467712671818.
Names will be drawn live daily throughout June and the winners will be posted on the event page.
Team Dominic had 16 members participating in this year’s Heart Walk and has raised more than $2,500 thus far.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health,” said Stacy Spaziani, American Heart Association regional director. “The Heart Challenge is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity while making an impact in your community and saving lives.”
“By supporting and participating in the North Country Heart Challenge, this community is helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care, and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke,” Ms. Spaziani said. “With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are building a legacy that will save and improve lives.”
The North Country Heart Challenge is sponsored by Carthage Area Hospital, Kinney Drugs and the Kinney Drugs Foundation, Samaritan Medical Center, AmeriCU Credit Union, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Knowlton Technologies, Colello Air Technologies, Con Tech Building, DC Building Systems, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Summit, Watertown Savings Bank, Westelcom, and media sponsors 7 News, Froggy 97 and the Watertown Daily Times.
Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center sponsored a healthy food drive at the walk. They collected several boxes of herbs, spices and healthy foods and cases of water.
The North Country Heart Challenge is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and well-being. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.
The funds raised from the North Country Heart Challenge go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
For more information or to continue fundraising, visit www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org.
