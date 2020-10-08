WATERTOWN — Public libraries in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties will receive a share of $400,000 in state construction funding to help make upgrades to their facilities.
The funding is part of a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the 2019-2020 state budget for construction and renovation of public libraries and library systems in the state, according to state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
Grants awarded in the senator’s district will help local libraries and the North Country Library System make upgrades, including those that will increase energy efficiency, improve handicapped accessibility, enhance security and more.
“Our local libraries work incredibly hard to offer educational and cultural opportunities in the communities where they exist,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement. “Many libraries — especially in the region I represent — are older structures that are in desperate need of repairs and upgrades. Through these grants, our local libraries will receive the assistance they need to strengthen their facilities and continue to provide the important services patrons depend on.”
Libraries receiving funding and the intended use include:
Canton Free Library, $24,000 to replace a ramp to provide access for all patrons, including those with physical disabilities; Morley Library, $28,054 to bring electrical up to code and upgrade a kitchen; Carthage Free Library, $5,316 to purchase and install a sign at the entry of new parking lot; and Hay Memorial Library, $24,443 to reconstruct its second floor space by demolishing a storage closet to construct a multi-use classroom and kitchen/craft space.
Also, Hepburn Library of Madrid, $16,388 to install a hot water heater and furnace; Heuvelton Free Library, $9,782 to replace a furnace, install a central air conditioner and upgrade all lighting to LED; North Country Library System, $29,085 to install a security system and re-configure a training room; and Ogdensburg Public Library, $18,375 install a drainage system and rehabilitate walls.
Additionally, Phoenix Public Library, $38,071 to replace an inoperable HVAC system; Richville Free Library, $90,946 to purchase an existing building to convert to a library and associated improvements; Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, $113,468 to replace 12 domed windows in the historic part of the library; and Thousand Island Park Library, $16,073 to install an HVAC mini-split unit, update electrical and add LED lighting.
