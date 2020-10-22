WATERTOWN — North Country Library System is currently collecting Christmas cards that will be sent to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, Meals on Wheels and senior housing in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties.
Those who wish to help with the effort are encouraged to either buy or make cards, sign them with just first names, put each of them in an envelope and drop them off or send them to the NCLS by Dec. 1 to ensure they’re delivered to recipients before Christmas.
