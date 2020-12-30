North country people

Latest News
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in area correctional facilities, prompting state to end visitation
- New York farm workers await decision on overtime pay
- Watertown COVID case brings up another concern for fire department’s rescue truck
- Renowned Adirondack boat builder dies unexpectedly at 77
- Census Bureau: More people left New York than any other state
- Months after dog found locked in storage unit, German Shepherd finds new home
- Brasher officials receive guidance on potential solar farm siting in town
- Smith recommended for interim town clerk appointment, but Canton council plans to appoint Blackburn
Fort Drum soldier charged with murder in corporal’s death; 16-year-old companion also faces murder count
Self-employed individuals eligible for second round of Paycheck Protection Program funds
Carthage restaurant owner has her own take on Tom and Jerry drink, staff says it’s ‘perfection’
PHOTOS: North country spends Saturday digging out as snow continues to fall
Norwood triplets celebrate one year after overcoming odds
