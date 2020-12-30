North country people

The LEAD Holiday Council of Northern New York Community Foundation is giving a total of $6,000 to three holiday programs. Those given $2,000 donations are Christmas Crusade for Kids, Tunes 92.5 and 104.5 FM, Watertown; Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance, Lowville Food Pantry; and Potsdam Holiday Fund. Pictured, from left, are Aaron Naklick, LEAD Council member; Tim Sweeney, Tunes 92.5 and 104.5 general manager; and Kayla Perry, LEAD Council member. Submitted Photo
