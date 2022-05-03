LOWVILLE — Preparations for the 2022 North Country Relay for Life are well underway.
There will no longer be a Lewis County Relay for Life, but the local teams have been urged to join the teams from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties for North Country Relay for Life from 6 p.m. to midnight June 10 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, 970 Coffeen St. in Watertown.
The Lewis County teams will still be holding local fundraisers. After a two-year hiatus, the annual Relay For Life Auction is back — live and in person — Friday, May 13, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. Some of the items up for bid are a Pampered Chef deluxe air fryer, handmade Adirondack chair, many wine racks/baskets, gift certificates from local businesses and many theme baskets.
There are about 25 teams from Jefferson and Lewis counties signed up to participate. But Donald J. Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society said that “it’s never too late to join.”
The night offers activities for not only the teams but for the public to show support for those touched by cancer.
Mr. Boshart urges the public to attend, “To support those folks who are battling cancer, and to pay tribute to those we have lost to the disease. The funds raised will help your American Cancer Society end cancer.”
Since the late 1980s, the largest community fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has been its Relay for Life.
Relay for Life started when Dr. Gordon Klatt — a colorectal surgeon from Tacoma, Washington — started walking around a track for 24 hours to raise money. His idea grew to a point where cities, towns and villages across the country and the world started forming teams and staging their own relays and raising millions of dollars.
At the North Country Relay for Life, events will include opening ceremonies, parade of teams and activities at the tents and will conclude with a luminaries ceremony. Each team will set up an area to raise funds through raffles, games and activities.
Meanwhile, each team is expected to have at least one member walking the track for the entire event. There are also special laps to honor survivors and a caregiver lap.
The luminaries ceremony, which involves decorated bags in honor or in memory of someone battling or lost to cancer is a very touching conclusion to Relay for Life. Luminary lights may be purchased ahead of time by emailing Rflluminary@yahoo.com.
At the kickoff event for this year’s North Country Relay for Life, teams gathered to learn details about the combined event, recognize survivors and award teams from last year’s event. In addition, emcee Mel Busler hosted a “Let’s Make a Deal” type game to have a little fun and give prizes to some of those present.
With 23 teams participating, the 2021 Jefferson County relay raised $125,000 with the Merging Misfits team bringing in the most funds. The Lowville Academy team was the largest fundraising team at the Lewis County 2021 event, which raised a total of $40,000 with 10 teams.
At the kickoff, teams announced upcoming fundraisers. A full listing of events can be found at www.facebook.com/RFLNORTHCOUNTRYNY.
There will also be an auction event in Jefferson County on May 21, with new items donated by Relay for Life teams and volunteers. Held at the Elks Lodge on Bradley Street in Watertown, the night will start with food at 5 p.m., a silent auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and a live auction with auctioneer Mel Busler at 6:30 p.m.
Each year an honorary survivor is chosen to be a keynote speaker at the event. Donelle Thompson, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer 14 years ago, is this year’s honoree.
Mrs. Thompson said when she had surgery to remove a cyst from her parathyroid gland, the surgeon also removed the thyroid gland because it had nodules. The cyst was benign but the thyroid gland was cancerous.
“It was all contained to the gland therefore I didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation,” she explained. “I was very lucky. Had I ignored the symptoms I had that led me to seeing the doctor in the first place, the outcome could have been very different, as thyroid cancer is usually undetected until it has spread to other areas.”
The honoree has been a long time volunteer, team captain and committee member for Relay for Life.
Her team, L.A. Quarry Cancer Crushers, named in honor of the family business, was formed in memory of Mrs. Thompson’s father-in-law.
“I am very honored to be asked to be the survivor chair this year and remind others if you think something is off or have a symptom do not ignore it, seek your doctor before anything that could be serious can manifest into a bigger issue,” Mrs. Thompson said. “Relay raises so much money that leads to research and programs that help those fighting cancer, and I think joining forces with a neighboring county will only be beneficial as we can join forces, come up with more ideas and fundraising opportunities. How could that not be a good thing?”
For more information about the North Country Relay for Life or to enter a team, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=102662.
