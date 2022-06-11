WATERTOWN — The North Country Relay for Life took place at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Friday night.
Teams from Jefferson and Lewis counties set up tents to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, which over the past 27 years has raised more than $5 million used for research and treatment.
Following the parade of teams, survivors then caregivers took a lap around the track. Throughout the night, the teams had at least one person taking laps. The evening concluded with a luminaries ceremony with decorated bags in honor or in memory of someone battling or lost to cancer.
