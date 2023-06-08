WATERTOWN — The North Country Relay for Life which was to take place today has been postponed due to the poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.
Teams from Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties gather at the event and hold fundraisers throughout the year to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
