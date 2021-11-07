North Shore Community Christmas Program Dec. 11

CONSTANTIA - The North Shore Community Christmas Program will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the program will be different. This year’s program will drive through only at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, 1667 State Route 49 in Constantia.
In order to participate in the program, an individual/family needs to reside within the AA Cole Elementary School/Central Square School District.
Persons need to pre-register by calling Cherie Claven at 315-391-3678 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. to sign up for a time to come to the church on Dec. 11.
This program is made possible by the donations from businesses, churches, Toys for Tots and individuals along the North Shore of Oneida Lake.
