CONSTANTIA - The North Shore Community Christmas Program has expanded over the last 11 years. This year’s program will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. Individuals and families can come to AA Cole Elementary School in Constantia and pick out their own food items, toys for their children, hats and mittens, gently used coats and receive a food voucher to Buckingham Market.
In 2018, they were able to assist approximately 113 families, which included 162 children.
In order to participate in the program, an individual/family needs to reside within the AA Cole School area (Central Square School District) and live between: the east side of County Route 11 in West Monroe and the west side of Hail Road in Cleveland, and as far north as County Route 65.
Persons need to pre-register by calling Cherie Owen at 315-391-3678 to sign up for a time to come to the school on Dec. 14.
This program is made possible by donations from businesses, churches, schools, Toys for Tots and individuals along the North Shore of Oneida Lake.
