WATERTOWN — Former members of the North Side Improvement League — now known as the North Side Legacy Fund — announced their third round of scholarships, this time to four 2022 high school graduates.
The North Side Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented scholarships totaling $2,000 to support post-secondary educational pursuits of the four members of the class of 2022.
The North Side Legacy Fund was established in 2019 as a permanent fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation to honor the history and heritage of the North Side Improvement League.
Graduating high school seniors who live in the city of Watertown, as well as students from other areas who have family ties to the former improvement league, were encouraged to apply.
Recipients of this one-year award each received $500 and were selected based on combined test scores, cumulative high school GPA, rank in class, personal data, essay scores and applicant appraisals.
“Since this fund was established, we have heard from individuals who have had meaningful connections to the league’s history. It affirms that this is, and will forever be, a fitting and worthwhile way to extend the good works they brought to our community during their existence,” said Rande S. Richardson, the Community Foundation’s executive director.
The legacy fund has since received additional gifts to grow the fund, demonstrating that people will always care about the improvement league’s work and advocacy for the north side and all of Watertown, Mr. Richardson said.
Class of 2022 North Side Legacy Scholarship recipients are:
n Victoria Ledoux, Immaculate Heart Central. She is attending The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Tricia and Michael Ledoux, of Watertown. Victoria’s great-grandmother, the late Helen Irene Spicer, and her family were actively involved in the North Side Improvement League.
n Hannah M. Reichard, Cicero/North Syracuse High School. She is attending the University at Buffalo, for speech and hearing science. She is the daughter of Jodi and David Reichard, of Cicero. Hannah’s grandfather, the late Richard J. Castagnier, was an active member of the North Side Improvement League.
n Martin Joseph Hutchins, Immaculate Heart Central. He is attending SUNY Canton for esports management. He is the son of Julie M. Hutchins, of Watertown. Martin’s maternal grandfather, John J. Trombly Sr., was a member of the improvement league for many years.
n Loise Allen Pador, Watertown High School. She is attending the University at Buffalo for psychology. She is the daughter of Luzviminda and Allan Pador, of Watertown. Loise grew up on Watertown’s north side where her family still resides.
Since the fund was established, 16 students with family ties to Watertown’s north side and the former North Side Improvement League have been awarded educational support totaling $7,500.
The North Side Legacy Fund also supports nonprofit organizations that serve Watertown residents.
To help build the fund, gifts can be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, attention North Side Legacy Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through online giving at nnycf.org.
Members of the North Side Legacy Fund advisory committee include Sylvia Buduson, Allison Crossman, Michael Dupee, Jacob Johnson, Laurie Koelmel, Terri Mallette, Bill and Pat Parody and Terry Williams.
