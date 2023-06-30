WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation announced a partnership with the family of former Mayor T. Urling Walker and local developer Jake Johnson that will create a permanent resource to help support the annual Concert in the Park event.
The fund will also provide a gift toward annual fundraising efforts led by the Watertown Noon Rotary Club.
Johnson, of Jake Johnson Properties, and the Walker Family Community Fund of the Community Foundation and the Community Foundation itself gave leadership gifts in order to establish a Concert in the Park endowment fund at the Community Foundation.
Watertown Savings Bank and the Mart Liinve Family Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation have provided additional support in order to build the fund.
A news release from the Community Foundation says the donors have provided an initial $85,000 toward the $100,000 goal.
“This event has been such an important community tradition, led for many years by the Walkers. It seemed an especially fitting way to honor them by putting in place something that will help perpetuate it,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director in the news release. “Just like most endowments, this is a complement to the current fundraising, not a replacement. While initially, it will provide a modest amount of yearly funding, it has the potential to grow and become an increasingly important part of supplementing the annual fundraising. We hope others will consider joining the effort.”
Johnson said they are working together in order to ensure the Concert in the Park continues.
“The concert draws several thousand visitors to the park and it’s important we ensure it continues. This effort is also a special way to honor Tom and Mabel Walker, who were longtime supporters of the Concert in the Park,” Johnson said in the news release.
The Community Foundation has supported the event for years, including a $5,000 grant for this year’s event.
The Watertown Noon Rotary Club leads the fundraising to raise support for the Orchestra of Northern New York’s appearance at the concert.
The average cost for the event is in excess of $30,000, however once fully funded the endowment will provide around $5,000 yearly.
After the former mayor’s death in January, Johnson expressed a desire to help inspire gifts from the community for a Concert in the Park Endowment Fund.
“This funding collaboration will help ensure that a community tradition and performance open to everyone endures,” the news release says.
Gifts to help build the Concert in the Park Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation can be made at bit.ly/Concert-In-The-Park, or mailed to Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., in Watertown.
