WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation announced a partnership with the family of former Mayor T. Urling Walker and local developer Jake Johnson that will create a permanent resource to help support the annual Concert in the Park event.

The fund will also provide a gift toward annual fundraising efforts led by the Watertown Noon Rotary Club.

