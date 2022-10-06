MASSENA — The Northern New York Community Foundation wants to help Massena Meals on Wheels “$tock the Pot” on Friday.
Volunteers will be standing roadside near the Meals on Wheels building, 70 East Hatfield St., across from the Massena Electric Department, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect donations from passersby as part of “Meals on Wheels Day.”
And, as it has done since 2020, the Northern New York Community Foundation wants to make those collection buckets a little bit heavier by matching all donations made before noon, up to $2,500.
Sister Cindy Sullivan, who belongs to the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary community and is the Massena Meals on Wheels director, said the boost from the Community Foundation paid off last year.
“We were probably around $12,000 because when they put out that challenge, people came down like crazy to fill that pot so we could get that money,” she said.
The Community Foundation challenge grant is awarded through its COVID-19 Community Support Fund, which was established in the early days of the public health crisis to address essential needs across the region and help food pantries, non-government school-based programs, and others that serve our most vulnerable residents.
In addition to the “$tock the Pot” effort, pre-orders have been coming in steady for the ever-popular spaghetti and meatballs meal, using a secret Massena Village Inn recipe provided by Cathy and Shawna Cecot. The meal is so popular that Meals on Wheels is preparing an extra 200 meals this year. Pre-orders have been underway at 315-769-5083.
The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs and sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and butter, and a gourmet cupcake for $10 per meal. The orders will be packaged for curbside pickup only from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Meals on Wheels building.
“Meals on Wheels Day” is the nonprofit organization’s one fundraiser each year, and fundraisers like the spaghetti dinner and “Stock the Pot” are critical for the organization.
Volunteers deliver nutritious meals to older adults, the homebound, the sick and those with disabilities in the greater Massena area. Those individuals, which now number around 100 clients, are able to maintain their independence by receiving home-delivered meals five days a week from volunteers, who not only deliver the meals, but make daily contact with the clients on their routes.
