Meals on Wheels donations will be matched today

Jan Murphy, right, and Nora Darling, left, check the consistency of the spaghetti sauce they are making in Massena Meals on Wheel kitchen in advance of Friday’s spaghetti and meatballs fundraiser. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Northern New York Community Foundation wants to help Massena Meals on Wheels “$tock the Pot” on Friday.

Volunteers will be standing roadside near the Meals on Wheels building, 70 East Hatfield St., across from the Massena Electric Department, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect donations from passersby as part of “Meals on Wheels Day.”

