NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Police Department is handing out a lot of tickets lately, but they’re welcome for a change.
For the fourth consecutive year, the department has started a “Positive Ticket” program, in which kids receive tickets when they’re observed doing something positive. The reward is a free small ice cream cone at the Hometown Cafe in Norwood.
Shawn J. Wells, officer in charge of the department, said it’s been a productive campaign, with 187 tickets issued during the four years of the program.
It was started by Officer Garrett Shutts, who modeled it after a similar program used by the Plattsburgh Police Department.
“He partnered up with the Hometown Cafe here in Norwood. They graciously supplied kids with the tickets for the free ice cream cone. They bring it with them to the diner and turn it in. It’s good advertising for their business, it’s good public relations for us,” Mr. Wells said.
He said that when a police officer walks up to someone, it’s not necessarily, “What have I done wrong?” Instead, they’re rewarded for a good deed that an officer observed while on patrol.
It might be good behavior like using manners, sharing or lending a hand, or taking care of a task like mowing the lawn or picking up trash on the road. Kids who are caught wearing bicycle helmets while riding also receive a positive ticket.
It also encourages children to make good decisions in life, Mr. Wells said.
“Then the children understand that they’re actually being rewarded for doing good solid behaviors and the interactions between us and the kids changes, as it does with parents as well because they see that the police are not there just to be the mean-spirited enforcer of laws. The smiles on their faces is awesome,” he said.
He said helping the community understand their role is strengthened through the program.
“Creating that bond, especially in a community like Norwood where you really are the community police officer, that’s very important,” he said.
The program started on June 1 and runs every summer. Kids have until the end of September to redeem their tickets at the Hometown Cafe, where a board is normally set up to display the tickets that have been received over the summer.
Mr. Wells said they have other initiatives in addition to the positive tickets. One of them is plans to refurbish the basketball court next to their building so it can be used by kids in the community.
“Anything that we can do to make it more of a community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.