Novelis supports Oswego Industries’ 16th Annual Golf Tournament

FULTON - Novelis has signed on as an Accessibility Champion sponsor to support Oswego Industries’ 16th Annual Golf Tournament, presented in part by HealthWay. The tournament, which has sold out for the second year in a row, is taking place June 11 at Battle Island State Park in Fulton. Proceeds from the tournament will support non-profit Oswego Industries in updating aged accessibility equipment.
“We have worked with Novelis through our Business Services division for many years,” said Darcy Antonucci, Director of Administration and head of the Golf Committee at Oswego Industries. “Novelis is supporting our tournament as an Accessibility Champion, a sponsorship level that reflects their commitment to people with disabilities in our community. We’re happy to continue strengthening our long-standing business relationship.” The work contracts Oswego Industries handles for Novelis provide jobs and training opportunities for people with disabilities.
“Novelis is proud to support Oswego Industries and their work to enable adults with disabilities to achieve their highest level of independence with dignity,” said Audrey Haynes, Manufacturing Excellence Manager at Novelis Oswego. “We are grateful to work with community organizations like this one that enrich the lives of our neighbors by offering meaningful support and services to those who need it most.”
For community members looking to support the tournament, 50/50 tickets are still being sold, with the winner being drawn just after the tournament. Tickets are available for $10 by calling Eric Morris at 315-598-3108, ext. 312. The 50/50 pot in 2021 was $4,000. Raffle holders do not need to be present at the tournament to win. Gift baskets are still being accepted from area businesses for raffle prizes as well.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
