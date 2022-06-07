Novelis’ WiN Chapter aids OCO SAF Program

OSWEGO - Members of Novelis’ Women in Novelis (WiN) chapter present coordinator of client services for Oswego County Opportunities’ SAF program Stacie France with a check in support of the agency’s Services to Aid Families (SAF) program. SAF is Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, and works with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime. SAF, which provides crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services, served more than 600 victims and survivors last year.
“In recognition of Women’s History Month it was important to our Women in Novelis chapter to do something that would positively impact women in the community,” said Kristen Nelson, plant manager at Novelis Oswego and the leader of Women in Novelis for Novelis North America. “Working together to empower women is at the heart of what Women in Novelis strives to do in the workplace, and we aspire to extend that support to the community as well through partnerships like this one.”
An employee resource group at Novelis’ WiN focuses on engaging, retaining and developing women. WiN’s activities include employee advocacy, development, mentorship, networking and community outreach.
“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from WiN and Novelis,” said France. “This check represents donations from WiN members along with a company match from Novelis. Their generous contribution to SAF will assist us in serving victims and survivors in so many ways.”
