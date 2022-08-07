MASSENA — New York Power Authority representatives will be busy in the Massena community next week.
Activities have been scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in partnership with the Massena Housing Authority and Police Activities League of Massena.
On Tuesday, the Power Authority’s Environmental Justice team will host a three-day STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — camp for Police Activities League students at PAL’s 30 Bayley Road clubhouse. The club members will be divided into three teams based on their ages and will work together to solve engineering challenges as they learn about different energy-related topics through hands-on learning experiences.
Among those on hand will be a career panel of NYPA employees from the Power Authority’s St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project and, on the final day, representatives from the Nicandri Nature Center who will bring animals to teach campers about the region’s native wildlife.
Tuesday will also be NYPA’s first Environmental Justice Employee Volunteer Community Corps Day of Service in the north country.
“Volunteers from NYPA and NYPA Environmental Justice are going to work on beautifying the Massena Housing Authority property at Laurel Terrace during a community service event. They will be painting the community room and lobby of Laurel Terrace, our 11-story, 100 one-bedroom-unit building housing elderly and/or disabled residents of Massena,” said Mary S. Elman, executive director of the housing authority.
The Environmental Justice group will return to Laurel Terrace on Wednesday to host weatherization clinics from 10 a.m. to noon, before heading to Grasmere Terrace to host the clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshops will teach homeowners and renters low-cost ways of improving energy-efficiency and lowering utility costs without compromising comfort or safety.
“Our tenants who participate will receive a weatherization kit and learn ways to be more energy-conscious while staying comfortable in any north country weather. All residents of the Massena Housing Authority are welcome to attend either event, but sign-ups in advance are required,” Ms. Elman said.
The week wraps up on Friday with the third annual Community Education Day. Housing authority residents are invited to participate in a free day of family fun that includes energy experiments, face painting, rides on NYPA’s energy bike, and magic and nature shows, including a reptile and insect tent hosted by the Nicandri Nature Center. The event will also include a free barbecue and all-you-can-eat ice cream, along with the return of a dunk tank.
Ms. Elman said the events will be held in the green space behind the administration building at 20 Robinson Road.
“Community engagement is a cornerstone of all that we do in Environmental Justice,” said Lisa Payne Wansley, NYPA vice president of environmental justice. “It is a pleasure to work with our valued community partners, the Massena Housing Authority and the Police Activities League to bring fun and educational events to this community.”
