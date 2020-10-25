Observing National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Never a better time

FULTON - Oswego Industries, a non-profit based in Fulton that supports people with disabilities, is observing National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”
People with disabilities have long dealt with sub-par employment rates. Nationally, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities averaged 70%—before COVID-19. Oswego Industries is seeking to change that. They have provided in-house employment opportunities through the textiles and scanning divisions since their founding in 1968. The Career Employment Services (CES) department is currently supporting nearly three dozen people in community-based employment, and our work is more important than ever during the pandemic.
“Ensuring that America’s workplaces continue to include and accommodate people with disabilities will be an important part of our economic rebound looking ahead,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “A vigorous economic rebound and job growth will, alongside the Americans with Disabilities Act, increase access and opportunity for Americans with disabilities.”
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.
