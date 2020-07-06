OCO assures there is no place like home

FULTON — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it affected all. Concerns abound; schools were closed, people suddenly found themselves out of work, and they were told to shelter in place and stay home. While it was certainly an inconvenience, people accepted it and realized that being able to live comfortably in a home wasn’t bad after all. Unfortunately for families and individuals that are homeless or housing challenged, shelter in place meant shelter wherever they could. That’s when Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) proved once again that it is indeed an essential organization.
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Homeless Services is committed to helping the homeless population and provides housing to approximately 300 individuals in housing options ranging from independent living apartments to supervised apartments and group facilities. Additionally the program provides rental assistance and security deposits for the homeless.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic OCO Homeless Services received a notable increase in calls from individuals and families seeking emergency housing. Many of the calls were from individuals and families that were doubled up with another family unit.
“They were being ‘pushed out’ as the primary family/renter/owner did not want extra people living in their household for fear of getting the coronavirus,” explained OCO Homeless Services Coordinator Jill Brzuszkiewicz. “Our mission is to assist the homeless in finding safe, affordable housing. When the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic first began there were few options available. Landlords were hesitant to accept new renters. It was a challenge at first, but thanks to the close relationships we have established with area landlords as time went on we were able to find housing.”
In addition to providing assistance, OCO owns and provides housing to a variety of special needs populations including the developmentally disabled, mentally challenged, chemically addicted, runaway youth, victims of domestic violence and the homeless. As with most all of OCO services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Residential Services continue to operate.
“We could not, and would not, close critical housing services to these extremely vulnerable populations,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “This has meant that over 250 employees who work in our housing facilities continued to report to work and provide the necessary social, emotional and physical support to our residents during these often scary, uncertain and extraordinary circumstances on a 24/7 basis. We are committed to serving this population and refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic hinder our ability to do so!”
OCO leadership acted quickly to implement changes to the agency’s residential policies and practices to assure the health and welfare of OCO employees and residents, including adding additional staff members to assist with residential operations.
OCO’s Homeless Hotline, 315-342-7618, is continuing to receive calls and conduct phone intakes with individuals that qualify for financial assistance. Care management and support services have continued for consumers in all of OCO’s housing service areas and Telehealth care management is being provided to individuals living independently in the community with periodic “in-person” health and welfare checks occurring for those presenting more acute needs.
OCO’s housing specialists are continuing to connect residents to needed services including health care, counseling, transportation and basic needs such as emergency food deliveries through community partners such as Catholic Charities and Salvation Army. In its group living facilities OCO’s direct support professionals and other staff are busy keeping residents entertained with in-home activities, visiting parks, making crafts, playing games and other special activities.
“We are so grateful for all our OCO employees who have continued to work through this challenging times to assure the health and welfare of our community’s most vulnerable citizens are being met with kindness, compassion and caring,” said Cooper-Currier. “OCO is here for the community because of the wonderful, caring employees we have who are committed to OCO’s mission of providing services and improving the lives of those we serve!”
Check the OCO website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help you get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates Call our hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs.
