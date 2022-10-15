OCO Giving Thanks celebration returns Nov. 4

Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration returns as an in-person event on Nov. 4. The food and beverage pairing event serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in local communities. Pictured serving at the 2019 Giving Thanks are OCO employees Elizabeth Thompson (left) and Cindy Seeber (right). For more information on OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, visit www.oco.org.

FULTON – After the past two years there are plenty of things to be thankful for. One of which is the return Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration.

OCO’s Giving Thanks is a food and beverage pairing event like no other as attendees will have the opportunity to sample food from some of the areas’ restaurants and eateries. Each food sample will be paired with a select beverage to provide the perfect taste sensation.

