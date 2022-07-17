OCO receives donation from MacKenzie-Childs

FULTON - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) received a donation of food and household products from the MacKenzie-Childs Employee Engagement Committee to help families and individuals in need. Throughout the year employees at the MacKenzie-Childs Great Bear Distribution Center in Volney assist with the needs of local non-profit organizations. “We at MacKenzie-Childs realize the importance of supporting the communities in our local area,” said Business Development Sales Manager Elizabeth Green. “Our Employee Engagement Committee partners with several local non-profit organizations throughout the year to assist them with their efforts to improve the quality of life in our community. We were excited to partner with Oswego County Opportunities this quarter to help benefit families and individuals throughout Oswego County.” The donation will help fill the shelves of OCO’s food pantries. “Our program food pantries provide food subsidy to hundreds of homebound seniors, homeless and at-risk families and individuals in our community,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We are always accepting food donations and greatly appreciate the efforts of Erica Hilton in organizing the food drive.” Pictured presenting the donation to Dolbear (left) are Director of the MacKenzie-Childs Great Bear Distribution Center Robert Camacho (second from left) and employees of the distribution center.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.