OCO’s SAF program invites community to uplift healthy relationships during Annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month campaign

Staff of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development Services meet to discuss activities planned to recognize February as national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. OCO is partnering with SUNY Oswego and the Cayuga Community College Fulton Campus to have awareness displays and information available regarding teen dating violence. Pictured seated from left are: Victim Advocate Laura Robinson and Sr. Program Manager of Quality & Education with OCO Services to Aid Families program Sara Carmichael. Standing are: Bonnie Brooks, Meg West and SAF Victim Advocate Danielle Gillett.

OSWEGO – February is national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM), a campaign to amplify the needs of youth and their experiences with dating abuse. This annual, month-long effort focuses on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts. Uplifting healthy relationships is the focus of the TDVAM campaign and this year’s theme “Be About It” was chosen by youth as a continuation of last year’s theme “Talk About It.”

Dating violence is more common than most people realize, especially among teens and young adults. According to Love Is Respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline focusing on teen dating violence and healthy relationships, one in three teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with. Additionally, nearly half (43%) of U.S. college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors. Teen dating violence impacts everyone, regardless of culture, ability level, sexual orientation, or gender identity/expression.

