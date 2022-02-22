OCO Services to Aid Families raising awareness of teen dating violence

FULTON - In recognition of February being National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month school based advocates with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF), the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County, are working with students, faculty, and staff throughout Oswego County to raise awareness of teen dating violence in their respective schools. Using the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NYSCADV) theme “What is Love?” and Love is Respect’s theme “Talk About It” to start the conversation about unhealthy teen relationships, SAF staff members are focusing on advocacy and education to show what healthy relationships look like. If a person or someone they know, or suspect is a victim or survivor of dating violence, sexual violence, stalking or domestic violence call the OCO Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600 for guidance and resources. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. Pictured at the Cayuga Community College Fulton Campus are from left SAF Advocate/Educators Mercedes Whiteside, and Marianne Guerettee, and Cayuga Community College Wellness Counselor Christina Bentley.
