OCO Summer Food Service Program providing free meals for Oswego County children

FULTON – Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. Funded through the USDA and administered locally by the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to children throughout the summer months.
“Once again, we have partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children while school is out for the summer,” said Halstead. “There are no income requirements. All school aged children ages 18 and under are invited to enjoy a free meal. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many sites will not be offering traditional recreation programming but will be set up with a grab and go bag which will include a breakfast and a lunch. Parents and guardians may register at the individual site to pick up meals daily for children in the household.”
Meals will be available at the following sites and times. All locations will be closed Friday, July 3 in recognition of the holiday. Orders for meals are placed at the site the day before people attend.
Crisafulli Ice Rink, 34 Fort Ontario Road, Oswego
Lunch noon–12:30 p.m. Snack 2:30–3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6–Aug. 28 -- *for enrolled children only.
Catholic Charities Pantry, 808 West Broadway, Fulton
Grab and go breakfast and lunch pick up – 10 a.m.-noon. Monday through Friday, July 6–Aug. 28
Fulton YMCA, 715 West Broadway St., Fulton
Breakfast, 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 1–Sept. 4 -- *for enrolled children only.
Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, Oswego
Grab and go breakfast and lunch, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-Aug. 28.
Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego
Lunch, 11:30-1 p.m. and snack 3:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday July 1-Aug. 28 -- *for enrolled children only.
Laura Sharp Elementary, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski
Grab and go breakfast and lunch 10-11 a.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-Aug. 14.
Taft Bay Park, 851 State Route 49, Bernhards Bay
Grab and go breakfast and lunch, 10 a.m.–noon. Monday through Thursday, July 6-Aug. 20.
The Child Advocacy Center, 163 S. First St. Fulton
Grab and go breakfast and lunch, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-Aug. 28.
“OCO Nutrition Services has sponsored the Summer Food Service program for the past 9 years and have served over 146,000 meals to children in our communities,” said Halstead. “We are happy to be offering this program again and I encourage families to participate and remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”
Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit a completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Persons interested in receiving more information should contact: Oswego County Opportunities, 239 Oneida St., Fulton, NY 13069-1228 or phone 315-598-4712 ext. 0.
OCO provides 50-plus services that people can access safely and securely. Check the website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help people get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates Call the hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs.
