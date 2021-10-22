OCO to host an antique and collectables Pickers’ Paradise fundraiser

FULTON – Looking for just the right antique to compliment a home?
Searching for that hard to find collectable?
Well people might find both at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO)’s Pickers’ Paradise fundraiser.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise will be held at 689 County Route 8 in Granby from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.
“We’re liquidating the entire contents,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “You’ll find a wide array of antiques, vintage collectables, furniture, art and more, and it all has to go! There will be some great deals and no reasonable offers will be refused.”
A portion of all sales from OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise will benefit the agency’s Homeless Services Program.
“It was a pleasant surprise when James and Nancy Burke called us with this opportunity,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Our Pickers’ Paradise is a chance for collectors to find excellent prices on a wide selection of desirable antiques and collectables.”
For more information on OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise event contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 or bdolbear@oco.org.
