OCO to prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Rose Marie Parker (center), representing Girl Scout Troop 10164, and her husband Brian deliver Blizzard Bags to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services site in Mexico. Girl Scouts in the Pulaski and Sandy Creek area collected food donations and filled 300 bags for distribution to clients in OCO’s Home Delivered Meal program. The Blizzard Bag program provides clients with an emergency supply of food in the event that they are unable to receive their regular home delivered meal due to inclement weather conditions. Accepting the donation is OCO Support Services Specialist Sarah Babcock.

FULTON – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the home delivered meals program receive extra attention during the winter months.

Each year, with the help of businesses, organizations and community members, OCO’s Nutrition Services receives, prepares and distributes hundreds of Blizzard Bags to Oswego County residents in the home delivered meals program.

