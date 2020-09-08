OSWEGO COUNTY – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded a $54,968 grant to Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) to help the agency enhance its technological capability in serving county residents.
Grant funds will be used to purchase and install a digital sign outside OCWNY’s Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. It will also cover the purchase of multiple laptops and a recharging station to create a mobile technology lab at the Career Center at Oswego County Department of Social Services, 100 Spring St., Mexico.
“We appreciate the generous support the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has shown for our Career Centers,” said Rachel Pierce, director of the employment and training division of Oswego County Department of Social Services. “This grant will help us increase our outreach to the community in two ways. We’ll be able to share information about employment services and opportunities on the digital sign, and the mobile lab will provide computer access to more people.”
Pierce added, “The Career Center at Oswego County DSS in Mexico currently has limited public access to computers. So, this new lab will not only help job seekers improve their career prospects through increased job search capabilities and online learning or training exercises, but also those individuals utilizing DSS services.”
Karen Goetz, executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation said, “Our foundation is thrilled to support these two initiatives at the OCWNY Career Centers in Fulton and Mexico. The work that they do is instrumental in helping young and mature adults find jobs, better their current employment and make career advancements or transitions.”
OCWNY’s primary focus is workforce development. The agency helps prepare job seekers for gainful employment. Its services include assistance with job-hunting and career exploration, skill assessment and development, educational planning and computer and technical training. The agency also works with employers to connect them with qualified employees.
For more information about training opportunities or help with job searching, contact OCWNY at ocwny@oswegocounty.com or 315-591-9000 or visit the Career Centers at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton or 100 Spring St. in Mexico.
