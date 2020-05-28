Office for the Aging is distributing face masks to seniors

The Oswego County Office for the Aging has received a supply of face masks from the New York State Office for the Aging. Pictured making deliveries are, from left, OFA Director Sara Sunday, St. Luke’s Apartments Manager Yvonne Brown, and Assistant Manager Roxanne Lopez. People age 60 or older who need a mask may call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 to arrange for pick up or delivery.

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is distributing face masks to seniors throughout the community. The agency received a supply of more than 10,000 cloth face masks from the state Office for the Aging and began distributing them to senior housing sites and home-delivered meals clients.

“As the county begins the re-opening process, seniors will need to protect themselves. These masks will be a great tool to help them get back to the ‘new’ normal,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “We are thankful for all donations from our community. This large delivery from the state will allow us to provide masks to seniors all over the county.”

Those age 60 or older who would like a mask may call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 to make arrangements for either pick up or delivery.

The agency is also organizing drive-thru mask distribution events. Details will be announced as events are scheduled.

