Office for the Aging launches ‘Santa for Seniors’ program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has once again organized its “Santa for Seniors” program for older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season. Community members can nominate seniors who have limited resources to participate in the program.

“The holiday season is fast approaching and many of us look forward to spending that time with family and friends,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “With the COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise, many elderly members of our community may spend their holidays alone with limited personal interaction. We would like to make the holiday season a little brighter for those who may lack the support of family or who have limited financial resources.”

