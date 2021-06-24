OGDENSBURG — Twelve new beds are nearing completion at the Ogdensburg Community Garden at Lighthouse Point, but help is needed to finish the project.
Jennifer Stevenson, Rotary Club member and community garden organizer, said that 12 new beds are almost finished as the next season of the community garden will begin once the project is complete. In order to complete the project, Stevenson said that they need help.
“We started last fall and work has continued through the spring and it’s nearing completion,” said Stevenson, “We need assistance June 28. We really need manpower. Bring your gloves and a shovel and a cordless drill if you have it.”
The volunteer work day will place Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Community Garden broke ground in the spring of 2012 at Lighthouse Point. A Creating Healthy Places to Live, Work and Play grant funded by the state Department of Health allowed for the purchase of tools, supplies, topsoil, lumber, wheelbarrows, rain barrels and other supplies to get the project started.
Since then, the location of the community garden has had to move and the organizers routinely change. The Ogdensburg Rotary Club is currently in charge of the garden.
A lot of the equipment, except for the hand tools, have broken down. The beds themselves had to be rebuilt because they rotted out, which prompted the latest project, according to Stevenson.
The project to rebuild the growing beds began in 2020 when Stevenson, then the president of New York State Association of Realtors, as part of Realtor Care Week, was able to get funding for the project through the state and county associations which were helping fund community projects throughout the state. A large donation by the Ogdensburg Rotary Club completed the funding to get the project moving forward.
Out of the 12 beds, two remain open and any organization or group can them for $25 each for the season. Stevenson said that anyone who rents a bed must maintain and weed it, as well as participate in garden clean up days when necessary as part of an agreement. Anyone interested can contact Stevenson at 315-323-2512.
The Rotary Club, currently the organization that operates the community garden, as well as other volunteers, raise produce that is donated to local food pantries. The produce grown is not for public consumption.
