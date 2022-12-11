OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Fire Department has donated $1,000 to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center by participating in No Shave November.
The fire department on Saturday presented staff from the treatment center with the $1,000 check that was donated by fire department union members.
“We can’t have beards on the job so we’re forced to grow mustaches for No Shave November,” said Ogdensburg Firefighter Daniel Strader. “Rather than go out and ask for donations, the union members themselves decided they would donate out of their own pockets to get to the $1,000.”
All 16 union members made a donation as well as grew out their mustaches during the month of November.
“At some point and time, every member had a mustache,” said Mr. Strader. “There may have been one that I can think of that didn’t participate but everyone else had a mustache. It was pretty easy to get them to do it, even the guys that didn’t want to grow one, everybody was onboard.”
The $1,000 donation is being used by the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center to help offset costs for patients who are financially struggling.
“Donations such as this are typically given out in the form of Visa gift cards to help pay for gas, medication copays, groceries, and other necessities and comfort items that they might otherwise not be able to afford,” said Director of Oncology and Hematology Jessica Morley. “It is hard to say how many patients this will help as needs vary, however, it will be many.”
According to Ms. Morley, the treatment center relies on donations such as these to ensure patients accrue the lowest possible costs.
“Unfortunately we live in a community that is very poverty stricken,” said Ms. Morley. “We regularly see patients who are struggling financially prior to their diagnosis, and the increasing travel and medical expenses, in addition to sometimes losing income, only exacerbate the issue.”
The treatment center decided to use the donations to help offset costs because it is one of the biggest struggles they see among their patients. On average, the treatment center gives out $3,000 in gift cards a year to help patients cover costs.
“We never want a patient to miss a treatment because they can’t afford the gas, or to have to choose between picking up their medication or buying groceries,” said Ms. Morley. “These donations help ensure these unfortunately common issues stay to a minimum, and patients are given the best possible options with their care.”
Ms. Morley noted how thankful she and the rest of the treatment center team are for the fire department’s donation.
“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fire department for thinking of us, and going the extra mile to raise these funds,” said Ms. Morley. “We take great pride in all that we do, and a lot of the extras would not be possible without the generosity of our community. Going through a cancer diagnosis can be scary, stressful, and full of so many unknowns. Knowing that your community has your back is huge, and for so many can make a world of difference.”
In years prior, the fire department has made donations to local organizations around St. Lawrence County but this year they decided to choose an organization within the city.
“We tried to keep it local this year,” said Mr. Strader. “The last time we donated to Gouverneur Breast Cancer and I believe they kept it within St. Lawrence County. But with city politics we wanted to keep support within the city this time.”
Mr. Strader noted that he is hoping to make these types of fundraising efforts a yearly occurrence.
“This year we decided to make it a priority to do something good for the community again,” said Mr. Strader. “Hopefully this becomes a yearly thing and we can disperse the funds around, that’s the goal.”
