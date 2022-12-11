‘No Shave November’ nets $1K for cancer center

Members of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 grew mustaches and raised money during the month of November as part of ‘Movember’ and recently donated $1,000 to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, Ogdensburg. Local 1799 members are pictured presenting the donation to Social Services Coordinator Jennifer Hitsman, Director Jessica Morley, Nurse Practitioner Lucille D’Agostino, Medical Assistant Jillian Pharoah, and Patient Access Clerk Amy York. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Fire Department has donated $1,000 to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center by participating in No Shave November.

The fire department on Saturday presented staff from the treatment center with the $1,000 check that was donated by fire department union members.

