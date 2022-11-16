OGDENSBURG — Members of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 were at Save-A-Lot Wednesday morning filling up carts with boxes of nonperishable food.
Local 1799 members were purchasing food as part of a food drive they are hosting with the Police Benevolent Association and Police Supervisory Unit unions at the Ogdensburg Police Department, and the community group, Stronger Together.
Donations will be going to the Ogdensburg Neighorhood Center this holiday season.
The food purchased Wednesday was the Local 1799 union’s donation. It was matched by the grocery store to fill up even more carts.
“This time of year, people are in need of assistance,” said Local 1799 Vice President Joe Sovie. “It’s the holiday season, we want to give back to the community.”
That need was the ultimate decision to hold the food drive and the unions and Stronger Together jumped at the opportunity, according to Mr. Sovie.
The unions and Stronger Together will have a truck and float at Saturday’s Light Up the Night Parade in Ogdensburg hosted by the Ogdensburg and Lisbon Lions Clubs. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Ogdensburg Free Academy and end at the Greenbelt.
Anyone wanting to make a donation of a nonperishable food item can do so at the parade. The goal is to fill up the trailer to make sure that everyone in the Ogdensburg community is taken care of.
If you cannot attend the parade, drop-off boxes have been placed at Save-A-Lot, Walmart and Price Chopper in Ogdensburg.
“Items can be dropped off at our trailer Saturday during the parade or at several businesses around the city. If you are able, please consider making a donation,” Mr. Sovie said.
