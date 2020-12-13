OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus will be making sure nobody goes hungry on Christmas Day.
They’ll be hosting a free take-out dinner that day, similar to when they offered a free Thanksgiving meal, which drew 650 people. That included members of the police and fire departments and rescue squad.
“It’s all take-out. It really worked out well for Thanksgiving,” Chairman Bill Taylor said. “As everybody knows, times are hard. We want to do what we can for them.”
Drivers will be delivering the meals to residents in the Centennial, Parkview and Riverview towers. The dinners will be dropped off at the front door, and individuals inside will ensure they’re delivered to the residents.
“We used to have 10, 12, 15 drivers. Now all they do is the shut-ins in the towers,’ Mr. Taylor said.
Others who have reserved dinners will come to the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck St., to pick up their meals. They’ll enter through the front door and exit through the back door. Meals can be reserved by calling 315-393-7990 and leaving a name, message and the number of meals needed.
“We have a large hall. We can get about 20 people in the building at one time six feet apart and with masks,” he said.
The dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable and cranberries.
“We start the turkeys the day before and get them all done. We’re done by 6 that night,” Mr. Taylor said.
Then, volunteers are back at the Knights of Columbus at about 6 a.m. Christmas Day to prepare the remainder of the meal for delivery and pickup at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Deliveries will start at about 11 a.m., and meals can be picked up about an hour later.
“We usually try for 12 to 2,” Mr. Taylor said.
