SYRACUSE — Courage, dedication and selfless character.
Those are the main traits highlighted for recipients of the annual Real Heroes Award from the American Red Cross.
At an awards ceremony on Dec. 7 in Syracuse, Ogdensburg’s John B. Miller Jr. was one of a half dozen recipients of the award. He was honored for his efforts following the March 8 fire at Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St. The award, for “Disaster Services” was presented by the Kinney Drugs Foundation.
Beginning in an apartment of the sixth floor, the resulting Riverview blaze caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to the 10-story building which forced the relocation of approximately 85 of its tenants. A massive evacuation took place, that included daring window rescues, and efforts from over 75 firefighters and 10 ambulances from Ogdensburg and surrounding departments.
After being closed over the spring and summer, Riverview Towers has since opened back up to its tenants following more than $1 million in repairs.
“This was the largest disaster to face St. Lawrence County in recent history. Before the Red Cross even arrived on the scene, John B. Miller Jr. was pinned as the “go to” for all response operations by the St. Lawrence County emergency manager. In the first 24 hours, John coordinated the initial reception center for the displaced residents at a local school, found accessible transportation to the shelter site, coordinated for the buses to stop at Salvation Army to pick up clean clothes for displaced residents, identified food resources, and aided in identifying a long-term shelter for the impacted to recover and plan their next steps after the trauma they endured,” stated the award description provided by the American Red Cross.
The award description went on to state that when news broke that Riverview Towers would be condemned, “John got even busier.”
Mr. Miller, a teacher and employee in the Ogdensburg City School District for 27 years, said that he was teaching math that day when he received a phone call from the Ogdensburg Police Department asking him to report to the scene of the fire to assist residents at Riverview Towers.
“I had said that I had been retired from Emergency Services for approximately five years, to which the officer replied, ‘not today — you are all we have.’ Quickly switching gears, I immediately drove home and grabbed a warmer coat and a notebook with important contact and phone numbers from my Emergency Service days and reported to the scene of the fire,” said Mr. Miller.
He described what occurred the days after the fire. After contacting the American Red Cross, it was determined that the small gym at OFA would be a temporary shelter. A shelter was then secured at Wadhams Hall, the former level seminary, through the Diocese of Ogdensburg,
“We again loaded school buses and were able to stop at the Salvation Army for clothes, as well as the neighborhood center. Once all the victims of the fire reported to Wadhams Hall, we began to assign rooms and gathered needed necessities for the first night at the shelter. Because many victims were in need of their medications, Kinney Drugs worked closely with us to be sure they had their needed medications,” said Mr. Miller. “One pharmacist even put some of the residents co-pays on his own debit card. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services along with many other county and city agencies set up office space to be able to be available to the residents for their needs.”
The tenants from Riverview Towers were at Wadhams Hall for 13 days before more permanent housing was found for the displaced.
Miller said he witnessed an outpouring from the community that provided three meals a day for the time they were there as well as snacks and personal items. Household care packages, food boxes for four days for each resident were given to them once they left.
“To see our community come together and support the victims of this fire was truly an amazing sight to see and be a part of,” said Mr. Miller.
He said that he was notified three weeks ago that he was nominated and then chosen for the Real Heroes Award.
“At first, I thought it was a prank call, I later understood that the nomination came from Colby Foster, director of Emergency Services for Red Cross and a person I worked closely with throughout our time at the emergency shelter. This has truly been an honor and humbling experience,” saidd Mr. Miller. “Through something as terrible as a large fire, it is refreshing to witness the close connections to people and a renewed appreciation coming from a small town and seeing the love, care and concern for each other.”
Andrea M. Montgomery, director of the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, said that for Mr. Miller to drop what he was doing and respond to the call for help, despite not being associated with the Salvation Army at that point, showed his true character.
“I have never met a more selfless, caring, giving...there’s not enough words to describe him,” said Ms. Montgomery of Mr. Miller.
Ms. Montgomery recalled that “by the time I got to the staging area at OFA gym, he was already in there running the show. He had his old Salvation Army badge on and he was setting up the entire emergency operations. It was clear he was the lead and that he was in charge,” she said. “That first night he told the residents ‘I am here for the duration. As long as you’re here, I’m here. I’m not leaving.’ I just found that to be the most astounding and phenomenal thing. Here’s this man, who’s volunteering his time and going to be there for the long haul and assuring these people that he is now their person and he is going to help them no matter what. At that point we didn’t know how long it was going to take to get these residents relocated to new homes. He was committing himself. There was no doubt in my mind if it would have taken a month, John would have been there. It’s just who he is.”
Matthew R. Denner Sr., director of St. Lawrence County Emergency Services, said that Miller was deserving of the award and instrumental in the efforts in helping the 85 tenants displaced from the fire.
“John Miller definitely deserves this recognition. The day of the high-rise fire, John showed up at the fire scene ready to help. He was in the front line helping residents load on to buses to helping them with whatever they needed to make them feel more relaxed from what they went through,” said Mr. Denner, “He showed up every morning at the shelter and started right off with helping out. John was definitely one of the main team players to help St. Lawrence County during one of our worst mass casualty incidents in recent memory. Our community is very lucky to have people like John.”
Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority (OHA) which operates and oversees Riverview Towers, stated that the American Red Cross made the right choice when selecting Mr. Miller.
“John Miller was an integral leader in organizing and staffing the evacuation center after the fire at Riverview Towers. While not associated with any relief organization or the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, he was on scene for the entire 11 days, taking his own time to make sure that the tenants were attended to no matter what their need. His organizational skilled are second to none and his advice was unparalleled with his background in emergency response. I will never be able to thank him enough for his efforts and am thrilled that he has received this award. He is truly a hero among us,” said Ms. Douglass.
Despite receiving the award, Mr. Miller maintains that the disaster relief efforts put forth in March were truly a community effort.
“While I am truly appreciative and honored to receive this award, I remain committed to the fact that the disaster relief efforts for the victims of the Riverview Towers fire were very much a community effort. We pulled together and did what needed to be done with honor, integrity and grace, always putting the needs of the victims first,” said Mr. Miller.
