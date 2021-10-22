OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library has received an Excellence in Library Advocacy Award by the North Country Library System for its work in promoting a referendum campaign for additional funding last spring.
In May, a referendum during the Ogdensburg City School District budget vote passed to provide $225,000 in funding to the Ogdensburg Public Library. The referendum was sought after the City of Ogdensburg told the library that 2021 would be the final year the municipality would provide funding to the library located at 312 Washington St.
Library officials said it takes roughly $350,000 a year to operate the facility and to provide programming. This was the third referendum since 2017 to be supported by voters in the Ogdensburg City School District during a school budget vote. A total of $125,000 was collected by the library following successful referendums in 2017 and 2018. A levy vote in 2019 for $75,000 was rejected.
Library Director Penny Kerfien said that the award due to the “hard work of the committee that spearheaded the successful referendum campaign.”
“This means that the community wants the library to be successful and open. The work that was done on the referendum, was tremendous and it showed the community what the library is and does,” said Kerfien, “I would like to thank the community and everyone who helped on the referendum and showed their support in one of the many ways - writing letters, having a yard sign, delivering the yard signs, giving donations of time and money and putting their full support behind this library, that is the community center of Ogdensburg.”
Library Board President Michelle McLagan, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Ogdensburg Public Library, thanked the committee who came together to work on securing enough votes to overwhelmingly pass the funding referendum.
“The committee members worked tirelessly to get the word out, to explain the benefits of library services to our community, and to do everything they could to secure the ‘yes’ vote. All of our trustees, Friends of the library, staff, and volunteers have been working together to provide the best service possible during several difficult and challenging years. Our Executive Director, Penny Kerfien, is the glue that holds together all of those moving pieces, and our city owes the library’s success to her leadership,” said McLagan.
Matt Corey, a consultant from the North Country Library System, presented the award to Kerfien.
“Their road has been long and difficult, including a history of challenges to their funding. As every library staff and trustee here knows, it’s hard operating the library on a tight budget. Additionally, there are often struggles simply securing the funding for that budget,” stated Corey, “When faced with these challenges, advocacy can be a crucial component for success. After a history of municipal funding cuts and more looming that could have closed their doors, this library embarked on a remarkable, robust advocacy campaign to secure sustainable funding on the school ballot.”
Corey stated that the following was done by the city library: A sub-committee of the board was set up to help manage the campaign and strategy; they coordinated with their Friends group who was active communicating with the community about the issues and referendum; library supporters sent letters to the editor in local newspapers, highlighting the value of the library and how crucial it was they pass their referendum; the library director constantly communicated with the media, gracefully addressing both difficult questions and comments; and library supporters showed up to city council meetings.
“As a result of their efforts, their school district vote saw record voter turnout with voters overwhelmingly choosing to support the library. They secured $225,000 in additional funding, which brought their total to $350,000 and ensured the library would keep its doors open. This voter approval is more than dollars, it’s recognition that the community supports their library and has faith in its staff and trustees,” stated Corey, “The road ahead is still long, but I am personally incredibly proud of the efforts of the trustees, staff, Friends, and specifically Director Penny Kerfien. For exemplary advocacy efforts that have communicated the value of the library and secured vital sustainable funding for future success, I would like to give the Excellence in Library Advocacy award to the Ogdensburg Public Library.”
