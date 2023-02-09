OGDENSBURG — Whit’s Thrift Store, 1302 Ford St., is doing its part to help those in need.
After opening the thrift store in October 2021, Nicole H. Wood said that it was apparent that there were people in need, some homeless, struggling day to day.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
OGDENSBURG — Whit's Thrift Store, 1302 Ford St., is doing its part to help those in need.
After opening the thrift store in October 2021, Nicole H. Wood said that it was apparent that there were people in need, some homeless, struggling day to day.
Wood, along with Brenda Lovely and Tonya Bates, who help with the operation of the thrift store, decided to do something about it.
“It just seemed to be that the people that were around, needed help,” Mrs. Wood said.
In March 2022, they decided to put essential, day-to-day items in a backpack and offer them to those in need for free.
“We said this is what we want to do. I wanted it to be something that helps people. I feel blessed in life, very blessed in life and I just want other people to feel that way,” Mrs. Wood said. “I struggled most of my life with two kids and everything, made it through and now I’m beyond all that so now it’s about helping other people.”
Book bags are filled with towels, washcloths and various hygiene items.
Other packs are filled with small food items and snacks and are given away as well.
“We try to make sure we have them if they need them,” Mrs. Wood said.
Mrs. Wood said that 30 backpacks have been handed out since they started the program and she expects the need to continue. Times are tough right now for everyone, but she said if they can help out with items from the thrift store, then it’s the least they can do.
“We hand out clothes and food and anything else that is needed. We have backpacks but we also have a small pantry so we can help people with food and things like that,” she said.
Sometimes it’s a way to get home.
One time, Mrs. Wood explained, her husband drove someone to Canton and paid for a bus ticket so he could get home to Binghamton.
“Sometimes that’s all that is needed. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up,” Mrs. Wood said.
She said that she also offers to help people with resumes and making sure they look presentable for job interviews.
“If people are doing interviews, they can come here, no cost at all,” Mrs. Wood said. “Come get an interview outfit, a pair of pajamas for that night to relax in and start them off on an upward point.”
Whit’s Thrift Store also looks to help 10 families each holiday season and are looking to help another batch of people for Easter.
“That’s toys, food, everything. We are going to do it for Easter next,” Mrs. Wood said.
She said that they are just trying to do their part in helping the community and the thrift store is allowing her to do that. Whit’s Thrift Store can be reached at 315-713-4209.
