OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Zonta Club is collecting gently used bras to help bring freedom to survivors of sex trafficking.
According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time.
The Zonta Club and Free the Girls are working toward the freedom of those victims.
Free the Girls is a nonprofit organization that works with survivors across the world to provide a safe income selling bras in the second-hand marketplace.
“Second-hand clothing is a profitable market in many countries around the world,” said Colleen Anderson, publicity chair for the Zonta Club of Ogdensburg. “Bras are sought-after items. Some of the girls in the Free The Girls program are making five times the minimum wage in their community by selling bras. And even better, bras provide an opportunity for these women to work with other women, since they have a history of being abused and used by men.”
Free the Girls began in 2011 with three women in the program. A year later, more than 30,000 bras were sent to Mozambique in East Africa, and the program extended to 24 women.
The organization now has programs with after-care providers in Uganda and El Salvador which has increased the total number of women served to over 80. More than 1.2 million bras have been collected to date.
“By partnering with safe houses and after-care facilities, we provide an opportunity for women rescued from sex trafficking to earn a living selling second-hand clothing while going to school, getting healthy and caring for their families,” Anderson said. “Selling clothes allows them to work as much or as little as their school schedule permits.”
The Zonta Club will be collecting new or gently used bras from the community to ship to Free the Girls.
“The women in our program receive their starting inventory as a donation, and are then able to buy additional inventory from Free The Girls for below wholesale value to help maintain their competitive edge in the marketplace,” Anderson said. “Revenue from inventory sales helps subsidize overseas program costs.”
This local initiative began in 2014, and since then the club has sent hundreds of bras to Free the Girls.
“A bra is a unique item that actually has the power to bring freedom and hope to survivors,” Anderson said. “By receiving a starting inventory from Free The Girls, the women are able to begin their business and become an entrepreneur in their own communities. This income allows them a safe economic opportunity, and for many of the women, provides not only for themselves, but their children as well.”
The club is accepting any and all new or gently used bras as well as monetary donations that will go toward shipping costs. Drop-off arrangements can be made by calling 315-393-7128 or by emailing ogdensburgzonta@gmail.com.
