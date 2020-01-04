OHS girls JV, varsity basketball teams provide holiday help

OSWEGO - The Oswego High School girls junior varsity and varsity basketball teams have learned that they’ll miss all shots they don’t take…to help others.
Both teams recently joined together for the program’s annual charity free-throw shoot-out, which provided the girls with an opportunity to both practice their skills and raise funds to help make local families’ holidays a little brighter. Each basketball player collected pledges for each free-throw made from 100 possible shots, or flat donations for the cause.
Under the guidance of junior varsity coach Ryan Lavner, varsity coach Joe Babcock and assistant varsity coach Amanda Reno, the student athletes sank several free-throws and collected thousands of dollars for various holiday gifts and food to ease the burden of the upcoming two-week break from school.
Babcock said he enjoys seeing the girls participation in the event each year because it not only teaches them to give back, but it creates a unique team-bonding experience. Following the free-throw shoot-out, the teammates shopped at Walmart together and gathered at Steamer’s to wrap the gifts and enjoy a holiday celebration themselves.
