SACKETS HARBOR — For opening day on May 14, Old McDonald’s Farm has arranged a special fundraiser: 100% of regular admission sales will be donated to the Sackets Harbor Fire Company and Ambulance Squad.
The department is particularly important to the farm and the family running it, as Assistant Chief Garrett W. Loomis died in the line of duty fighting a silo fire at North Harbor Dairy in April 2010.
As the business wrote in a Facebook post about opening day, Garrett was just shy of 26 years old when he was killed — a young hero. And now, the fire department has a new group of young heroes. Nearly a dozen teens and young adults make up the ambulance squad, all EMS-certified or working on their certifications.
In addition to farm activities, the fire department will be bringing a fire truck and ambulance for guests to check out on opening day.
Tickets are on sale at www.oldmcdonaldhasafarm.com.
