WATERTOWN — David L. Bonney was part of Old Newsboys Day for more than 40 years, providing an instrumental service for the north country during the holiday season.

In its 76th year, the Old Newsboys Day tradition is honoring the late Mr. Bonney for his decades of service. On Nov. 21, the Watertown City Council issued a proclamation declaring the first Friday of December “Annual Dave Bonney Old Newsboy Day.”

