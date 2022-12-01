WATERTOWN — David L. Bonney was part of Old Newsboys Day for more than 40 years, providing an instrumental service for the north country during the holiday season.
In its 76th year, the Old Newsboys Day tradition is honoring the late Mr. Bonney for his decades of service. On Nov. 21, the Watertown City Council issued a proclamation declaring the first Friday of December “Annual Dave Bonney Old Newsboy Day.”
Today’s fundraiser works by volunteers spreading throughout the community and selling copies of the Watertown Daily Times for more than its $3 cover price. The donated copies of the newspaper sell for prices ranging from just above the usual price to hundreds of dollars to benefit the local Salvation Army. The program was brought to Lewis County several years ago. Money raised in a community stays in that community.
In 1947, the first Old Newsboys Day, volunteers brought in $938 after hawking 1,395 papers throughout the city. After inflation, that would be about $11,600 today. The $2,000 mark was reached in 1960, and the total has, for the most part, moved higher since then. An early tally from last year was more than $16,600, with the final count expected to exceed $20,000.
Mr. Bonney, who left the Times circulation department in 1981 to begin a sales and training career, was a member emeritus of the Watertown Salvation Army Board of Directors. He died in July at age 76.
Mr. Bonney’s widow, Janyth L. Bonney, said her husband volunteered for Old Newsboys Day for so long because of his passion for helping out his community and being a part of something that aided so many during the holidays.
“It gives you a warm feeling, knowing Christmas morning that you helped families have a Christmas dinner and kids have a toy and to be able to help out your community,” Mrs. Bonney said.
She added that her husband became so dedicated to the program because his father was a military police officer during World War II, and when they came back stateside with prisoners, the Salvation Army was there with coffee for them. “That was always a way to remember his father” and honor his military service as well as the services the Salvation Army offers.
Mr. Bonney first learned the intricacies of newspaper distribution as a teenager when he worked part time in the Times circulation department as a high schooler.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1964, he was offered a full-time job in the department, under the leadership of Dominic V. Liberatore, who died in 2005 at age 85. Mr. Liberatore was a Syracuse native who became familiar with a similar newspaper-sponsored “Old Newsboys Day” there and decided to bring the idea to Watertown.
Mr. Bonney took over the Old Newsboys Day operation after Mr. Liberatore retired.
Mrs. Bonney said her husband loved knowing he was helping his community, did not mind putting in the long days that came with each fundraising campaign for the Salvation Army because “he really liked it” and knew “it would help a lot of people.”
Mr. Bonney “wanted to make someone smile” each day, and would go out of his way to tell “corny dad jokes” just to get someone to laugh.
“He always said he was cautiously optimistic, that was his favorite saying when someone would come down and ask, ‘You know how much we’re going to raise today?’” she said.
Mr. Bonney was never concerned with how much each volunteer turned in after hanging up their canvas carrier bags and aprons at the end of the day. He only ever kept details of the cumulative amount. It never mattered how much each person brought in, “if it was $10, it was $10 more than what we had when we started out,” Mrs. Bonney said.
“People would come in to return their extra papers and turn in the money and they’d go, ‘Well, I didn’t do much,’” Mrs. Bonney said. “And he would say ‘Is there something in this apron? Then you did.’”
