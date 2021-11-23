WATERTOWN — Old Newsboys Day, which hits a historic milestone this year, is in need of more volunteers.
The 75th annual Old Newsboy Day is Friday, Dec. 3.
The Old Newsboys Day program, since the first one was held in 1947, works by volunteers spreading throughout the community and selling copies of the Watertown Daily Times for a price above its $2 cover cost. Funds raised benefit the local Salvation Army. The program was brought to Lewis County several years ago. Money raised in a community stays in that community.
If interested in becoming an Old Newsboys Day volunteer, contact Paul A. Simmons at 315-783-7302.
Mr. Simmons, also president of the Watertown Salvation Army board of directors, keeps an eye out for any opportunity to sign up volunteers for Old Newsboys Day. Despite its name, volunteers don’t have to be male or “old.”
“We’re doing better,” he said on Nov. 11. “I signed up three more this morning at Sunrise Rotary.”
He added, “I picked up around 12 in the last 12 days. They’re friends of mine, most of them. Nobody says no because they don’t want me to call back. They just tell me ‘Yes’ and get it over with.”
As of Nov. 11, he had signed up 18 volunteers. But more are needed. In a “good year” for volunteers, such as two years ago, Mr. Simmons said 30 volunteer Old Newsboys took part.
“The problem is, we’d like to sell from 7:30 in the morning to like 2 in the afternoon,” Mr. Simmons said. “That’s a long day for people taking time off their work to come help.”
Stores are popular places for Old Newsboys to ask for donations.
“We’ve got three new stores that want us to come there this year,” Mr. Simmons said.
Those stores: Runnings, Price Chopper and Planet Fitness at Salmon Run Mall.
With more stores comes the need for more volunteers, especially at a large store like Walmart, which have more than one entrance where Old Newsboys could be assigned.
“You need at least two people and you’re talking about a six-hour day,” Mr. Simmons said. “But you really need eight people out there, minimum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.