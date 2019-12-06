WATERTOWN — Despite snowy conditions, the 73rd annual Old Newsboys fundraiser surpassed the goal of $15,000 for this year, and donations are still expected to continue coming in through the month.
Volunteers hit the streets early Friday morning and continued selling issues of the Watertown Daily Times to community members for donations ranging from $1 to $100 and up well into the afternoon. Teachers, retirees, football players and more all came out to sell and help with the fundraising effort.
After Jan. 1, Paul Simmons will become the new chairman of the Salvation Army, and said everybody involved in the Old Newsboys effort brings something different to the table.
“The volunteers and the majors, along with the street sellers, the office staff and everyone involved, are humbled by the outreach from the community,” he said.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, $16,036 had been raised at 10 different workplaces, with $3,255 coming in from street sellers to bring the approximate fundraising total to $19,291.
Maj. Karen Smullen has been with the Salvation Army for over 40 years, but has only been in Watertown for the past three, and had never lived in a community that had an Old Newsboys before moving here.
“I was excited when I came here and found out about it, I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” she said. “We’ve got people volunteering their time and that’s very important to go out and stand in this cold weather. We put aside our political positions, our favorites and friends to care for the needy of our community.”
According to Maj. Smullen, at least 300 or 350 families will be helped this Christmas thanks to donations from the fundraiser.
Bruce Irwin, chairman of the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, said 10 new sellers and a few “industries” became involved with the effort this year: the Hilton Garden Inn, the Watertown Family YMCA, Shorty’s Diner and Samaritan Medical Center.
Mr. Irwin has been involved with the Old Newsboys fundraiser for close to 20 years, but his family’s connection to the Salvation Army goes back much further — his mother was a Salvation Army Cadet back in the Depression Era and met his father at a Salvation Army dance, so the Salvation Army has always been special to his family.
“We really appreciate the Watertown Daily Times and the Johnson family,” he said. “The family has been supportive since the ‘40s and we really couldn’t do it without them.”
Joseph Roselli has been involved with the fundraising effort for 13 years and said he will continue as long as he can. He became involved after A. Milain Smith, who did Old Newsboys for 30 years, thought he would be a good candidate to replace him after retirement. According to Mr. Roselli, Mr. Smith got involved because the Salvation Army helped his family in the 1940s and he never forgot it.
Mr. Roselli, who delivers all of the papers he sells himself, noted that the Salvation Army has helped a seemingly infinite number of people over the years.
“I enjoy doing it and I have some grandkids and their parents have the ability to get them toys and stuff like that, but some parents don’t, so when I wake up on Christmas morning I smile knowing that some kids, because of my efforts and the efforts of all the other people selling, get some toys and stuff like that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.