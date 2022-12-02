Old Newsboys stay busy in 76th year of fundraiser

From left, Lee Clary, David Daily, Janyth Bonney, Missey Harvey, Salvation Army Capt. Dominic Nicoll and Jane Jenkins stand with Friday’s edition of the Watertown Daily Times for the 2022 Old Newsboys Day fundraiser. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The 76th edition of Old Newsboys Day on Friday wrapped up with more papers sold than last year and dozens of volunteers helping to raise money for the local Salvation Army.

“We saw an increase in desire and the need for those so that’s a great thing,” said Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army captain.

