WATERTOWN — The 76th edition of Old Newsboys Day on Friday wrapped up with more papers sold than last year and dozens of volunteers helping to raise money for the local Salvation Army.
“We saw an increase in desire and the need for those so that’s a great thing,” said Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army captain.
Sponsored by the Waterton Daily Times, the fundraiser relies on volunteers selling donated copies of the newspaper throughout the north country. Papers will sell anywhere from just above the normal price to hundreds of dollars to benefit Salvation Army programs.
Last year’s volunteers brought in $23,000. Capt. Nicoll said they hope to exceed that this year. It typically takes a week or two to finalize the donations as they continue to trickle in after the Friday effort.
Capt. Nicoll said that Old Newsboys Day, along with the red kettle drive outside stores during the holiday season, is “a real essential need,” for the Salvation Army.
“The money that we raise from this is just a humongous help,” he said.
More than 30 people volunteered on Friday. Capt. Nicoll said volunteers have also shown up in force recently for other events.
“I think people are seeing that there’s a need in the community,” he said.
Old Newsboys went out as early as 6:45 a.m. and planned to be done around 4 p.m.
This year’s fundraiser honored the late David L. Bonney, who led Old Newsboys Day for more than 40 years. On Nov. 21, the Watertown City Council issued a proclamation declaring the first Friday of December “Annual Dave Bonney Old Newsboy Day.” He died in July at age 76.
Mr. Bonney first learned the intricacies of newspaper distribution as a teenager when he worked part time in the Times circulation department as a high schooler.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1964, he was offered a full-time job in the department, under the leadership of Dominic V. Liberatore, who died in 2005 at age 85. Mr. Liberatore was a Syracuse native who became familiar with a similar newspaper-sponsored “Old Newsboys Day” there and decided to bring the idea to Watertown.
Mr. Bonney took over the Old Newsboys Day operation after Mr. Liberatore retired.
The first Old Newsboys Day took place in 1947 and volunteers brought in $938 and sold 1,395 newspapers, which is equivalent to $11,600 today.
The program was also brought to Lewis County several years ago.
