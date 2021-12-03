WATERTOWN — Old Newsboys Day, an annual event in the city and some surrounding communities, has been greeted with a festival-like atmosphere over the years. A helicopter once flew in Santa for the occasion. In another year, a volunteer was accompanied by an orchestra as he made his merry rounds at Public Square, which in the early years of the program, saw pedestrian and motor traffic snarled because of the men hawking copies of the Watertown Daily Times to benefit the Salvation Army.
Such carnivalesque scenes have faded with the decades, but a dedicated cadre of volunteers has kept Old Newsboys Day alive. The volunteers are out in force again today, on the event’s 74th anniversary. They are proving that one thing that has not faded is the need in the community, as funds raised by Old Newsboys Day remain key for the local Salvation Army.
“It’s a lot of things going on, but 75 years is a long time for a fundraiser with the same styles it’s always been,” said Old Newsboys Day volunteer Paul A. Simmons. “We’ve been very fortunate to be married, shall we say, to the Watertown Daily Times forever.”
The discovery of the “Day” — Friday, Dec. 3 this year — was a pleasant surprise to Captains Dominic and Elizabeth Nicoll of the Watertown Salvation Army. They took up duties at the local Army on July 1, replacing Majors Karen and Dennis Smullen, who stepped down. Watertown was their 11th Salvation Army assignment, following duties in communities in Pennsylvania and New York.
The Nicolls served in Burlington, Vt., before being assigned to Watertown.
The Old Newsboys Day program, since the first one was held in 1947, works by volunteers selling copies of the Times for a price above its $2 cover cost. The program was brought to Lewis County several years ago. Money raised in a community also stays in that community.
“I had never heard of Old Newsboys Day before, so it was something to learn about and how it works,” said Capt. Elizabeth Nicoll. “But it’s a huge fundraiser. It’s amazing how the community comes together to make that happen for us.”
In 1947, the first Old Newsboys Day, volunteers, after selling 1,395 papers, brought in $938, which after inflation, would equal $11,600 today. Last year the event garnered $21,645.
“We were amazed we were able to get that amount, with COVID and all,” said David L. Bonney, volunteer coordinator of Old Newsboys Day.
This will be Mr. Bonney’s 45th year as main coordinator of Old Newsboys Day. He first learned the intricacies of newspaper distribution as a teenager when he worked part-time in the Times’ circulation department as a high schooler. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1964, he was offered a full-time job in the department, under the leadership of Dominic V. Liberatore, who died in 2005 at the age of 85. Mr. Liberatore was a Syracuse native, who Mr. Bonney said became familiar with a similar newspaper-sponsored “Old Newsboys Day” in that city and decided to bring the idea to the Watertown Daily Times.
According to a December 2020 story published by syracuse.com, “The (Syracuse) Old Newsboys tradition started in 1932, when volunteers from the paper collected $1,800 to help poor families buy coal to heat their homes. The program has evolved and has been going strong for the 89 years. Last year more than $47,000 was raised by the Old Newsboy effort for the Christmas Bureau.”
Mr. Bonney, who left the Times’ circulation department in 1981 to begin a successful sales and training career, is a member emeritus of the Watertown Salvation Army Board of Directors.
His love of the Salvation Army is partially based upon experiences involving his dad, Lyle G. Bonney, a former Watertown City Court bailiff and police officer, who died in 1996 at the age of 88. Lyle Bonney was also a military policeman in World War II. Mr. Bonney said his father made seven trips across the Atlantic tasked with guarding prisoners of war.
“He would get off at New York Harbor,” Mr. Bonney said. “The Red Cross would be selling coffee and doughnuts but the Salvation Army was giving it away. He never forgot that and was a great supporter of the Salvation Army. I’ve always admired the people who offer up their whole career and their whole life’s work to be an (Salvation) Army corps officer.”
Mr. Bonney, also in his 47th year as a volunteer firefighter with the Cape Vincent department, has been assisted in Old Newsboys Day over the years by his wife, Janyth “Jann” L. Bonney. As volunteer coordinator, his tasks include counting receipts, distributing newspapers to salespersons and routing drivers heading out to businesses with papers in tow.
an alternative goal
Mr. Bonney was scheduled to undergo total knee replacement surgery a few weeks before this year’s Old Newsboys Day. But more than a week before the surgery, Mr. Bonney said he planned to return today to be at the helm of Old Newsboys Day at the Watertown Daily Times, 260 Washington St.
“That’s going to be the driving force, besides my wife,” Mr. Bonney said. “I told Paul Simmons and the (Salvation Army) board that I’ll do everything under my power to be there on the third. They tell me there’s no reason why I can’t be. They say part of a good rehab is to get up and moving. That’s going to be my goal, to make sure I’m there on the third. But I’m making preparations beforehand, just in case I’m not.”
In 2018, Mr. Bonney was preparing to step aside as Old Newsboys Day coordinator. But the person who had planned to take on the duties passed away.
But Mr. Bonney said the help of Mr. Simmons has been greatly appreciated.
“Paul has been working hard with me to get volunteers,” Mr. Bonney said. “That’s what I asked him to do, and he’s sent them to the plate, like last year, when we got some new volunteers. Also, if I list names, I’m going to leave somebody out. But we have a number of longstanding volunteers that have worked with me over the years.”
One of those dedicated volunteers is Joseph Roselli, who has raised more than $100,000 at Old Newsboys Day over the years. In 2005, he began taking over the “route” of longtime volunteer A. Milain Smith, who developed a network of donors. At the time, Mr. Smith and Mr. Roselli were on the Watertown Salvation Army’s Board of Directors.
“For the first couple of years, he went with me, and then I took it over myself,” Mr. Roselli said.
Mr. Roselli is no longer a board member but says he is a “member” of the Salvation Army.
“Instead of standing on a corner, he got some people to donate some good money,” Mr. Roselli said of Mr. Smith, who died in 2018 at the age of 93.
Mr. Roselli said that Mr. Smith had a fondness for the Salvation Army due to the services it brought to him and his family during the Great Depression in the late 1920s and early 1930s, and during World War II.
“His philosophy was that it’s a privilege for them to give to the Salvation Army to help people, in particular kids, who would not have any toys, food baskets or anything like that on Christmas morning,” Mr. Roselli said. “He got into it because of the war. His family didn’t have a lot, so the Salvation Army helped him in many ways. He wanted to give back.”
Mr. Roselli adds a personal touch in his duties with Old Newsboys Day. Each year, he mails out a flyer, through the U.S. Postal Service, to his clients. The flyer features a photo of him with the late Mr. Smith taken several years ago.
“And then I call everybody personally, and I visit everybody personally to collect the money,” he said. “I want to visit them personally.”
Why?
“Because they ask me questions as to what happens to the money and I try to explain to them that it stays here locally, and just to chat with them,” he said. “If someone gives you a check for a thousand bucks, I think it’s worth chatting with them.”
Mr. Roselli also makes sure to deliver the paper to clients who donated on the Friday which Old Newsboys Day traditionally falls on.
“It’s a privilege to do this,” Mr. Roselli said. “It’s a worthwhile thing and that’s why I enjoy it. I take it to heart.”
His traditional way of raising money for Old Newsboys Day may be different from the volunteer who stands on a corner or in front of a store, but Mr. Roselli said it shouldn’t diminish the hard work of other volunteers.
“I happen to be lucky to get clients from a guy who did it for years,” he said. “But the poor guy who stands on the corner and picks up $25 or $50, is also important.”
Mr. Roselli added that his son, Anthony J. Roselli, is a doctor and he has two grandchildren, ages 8 and 6.
“They have everything they need. I’d like to do something for the less fortunate kids,” Mr. Roselli said. “Kids are always the innocent victims. I feel really good to wake up on Christmas morning knowing that some of the kids have a good meal to eat and they have some presents, and I do that in honor of my grandkids.”
