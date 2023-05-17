OGDENSBURG — A new print hangs in the lobby of the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome.
It depicts the United Helpers Home, an orphanage that stood from 1901 to 1970 exactly where the Golden Dome now sits.
Wednesday morning, William R. Poole took a look at the print. He points to a little boy behind a tree at the bottom left of the artwork. The artist, the late Ron (Walker) Collins, was an orphan at the United Helpers Home along with Mr. Poole.
“I was told by my friend Ron that the little boy near the tree represents me,” said Mr. Poole. “We were there the same time, although he was not there as long as I was.”
Mr. Poole was one of several orphans of the United Helpers Home who participated in a ceremony Wednesday night at the Ogdensburg City School District honoring United Helpers 125th anniversary. The print was dedicated to mark the history that ties the school district with United Helpers.
The Society of United Helpers was originally founded by a group of 10 women, who each contributed $100 to open a home for children in the city. The first children’s home on Congress Street quickly filled up, requiring a much larger facility to be built a few years later on property which is now occupied by the Golden Dome. That home was operational until 1970 when the school district purchased the property in order to build the Golden Dome.
Mr. Poole, who turns 83 in June, was born in Ogdensburg and after being raised by his cousins, was sent to the orphanage in 1942 at the age of 2½ with a case of infantigo. In fact, he was the last infant the orphanage accepted — Mr. Poole said that you had to be at least five years of age after him.
He stayed at the orphanage until he graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, which was next door, at the age of 18 in 1958.
“I just walked right across the lawn to school,” said Mr. Poole.
Standing in the lobby of the Golden Dome, where the orphanage where he grew up once stood, Mr. Poole related some pleasant memories he had there.
“I was the ring leader. There were 14 of us in our dorm. I would lead a group of us to go out the fire escape and we would go down State Street where was a crabapple tree and we would fill our pillow cases and eat them back at our dorm,” said Mr. Poole said with a smile. “We would always argue who would throw the cores out.”
He recalled being able to ask for three gifts each Christmas, and you would get one of them.
“I always asked for a doctor’s kit and every year I got it as a little boy,” Mr. Poole said.
After graduating from OFA, a social worker told him he should become a nurse and that’s just what he did.
He left Ogdensburg and enrolled in the Marcy State Hospital School of Nursing and anxious to be an LPN, he left school and worked at a nursing home near Ogdensburg before eventually moving to the Buffalo area.
After a stint in the U.S. Army where he was a chaplain’s assistant and stationed in Korea, he became the first man to graduate from the Niagara State School of Nursing in 1970.
He worked a number of jobs in the nursing field including a stint at a VA in the Buffalo area for 19 years where he eventually became a night supervisor, the U.S. Postal Service and finally retiring from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
At one point, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves where he retired as a lieutenant colonel.
While he has visited Ogdensburg over the years, he had never returned back to the site where the orphanage stood. He said just standing there brought back a number of memories and he was appreciative of his time growing up at the orphanage.
“I have mostly gratitude for having to be able to grow up in such a wonderful community,” said Mr. Poole. “I just feel the appropriate morals were instilled in my childhood here.”
Superintendent Kevin Kendall said that it was an honor for the district to be able to remember what was there before in the United Helpers Home.
“For me, you realize the history of this place, not just the dome which was pretty significant, but what was there before and the people who were affected by the United Helpers Home,” said Mr. Kendall. “There is a lot of history on this campus.”
William R. Poole, who grew up in the United Helpers Home in the 1940s and 1950s as an orphan, looks at a print hanging in the lobby of the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome that was dedicated Wednesday night by the Ogdensburg City School District honoring United Helpers 125th anniversary. The print depicts the United Helpers Home, an orphanage that stood from 1901 to 1970 exactly where the Golden Dome now sits. It was drawn by the late Ron (Walker) Collins, who was also an orphan at the home. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
